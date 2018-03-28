Indian restaurant adds spice to the Clarence Valley

DINING AMBIENCE: Ruby Indian Restaurant owner Boota Singh and chef Iqbal Singh with Jagdeep Singh and Manpreet Kaur.

THE Ruby Indian Restaurant owner Boota Singh's Clarence Valley heritage dates back to the 1940s when his family were cane cutters on the lower river.

He said his Punjabi heritage blended with his understanding of what it meant to be an Australian helped him present a menu full of rustic and full-bodied flavours and dining ambience.

Serving wholesome Indian food, The Ruby Indian Restaurant is the newest addition to Grafton Shoppingworld's dining precinct The Courtyard.

"Variation in geography, climate, culture, ethnicity, a 5000-year history of civilisation and global trade and complex social systems have resulted in India having the world's most diverse food culture," Mr Singh said.

"Each region has its own distinct flavours and cooking methods.

"The Rubi Indian Restaurant uniquely reflects the earthly heritage of lush green fields and simple yet robust lifestyle of the people of Punjab, a northern state in India."

Mr Singh said it was hard to narrow down just one popular dish they serve.

"Our butter chicken and prawn vindaloo, also our kormas and kharai dishes," Mr Singh said.

He emphasised that everything was freshly cooked at the restaurant, from the main course to all the dessert dishes.

"We try to purchase local produce from local suppliers," he said.

"We work to ensure our menu choices truly satisfy customers and are looking to pull special menus together to align with local festivals and events.

"Children's preference for less spicy food can also catered for as are other dietary requirements including vegetarian, gluten free and nut free.

"Our friendly kitchen staff is happy to talk with customers to see what we can do to help ensure our customers are satisfied each and every time."