Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Chandrayaan-2 orbiter
Chandrayaan-2 orbiter ISRO
Education

India's moon mission placed in lunar orbit

by Siddhartha Kumar
21st Aug 2019 7:47 AM

India's moon mission Chandrayaan-2 has been successfully placed in lunar orbit following a tricky manoeuvre, officials at Indian Space Research Organisation say.

The $A209 million mission aims to map the surface of the lunar south pole, examine its composition and search for water in 14 days of experiments.

The manoeuvre on Tuesday lasted about 29 minutes, the Indian space agency said in a statement.

"The Lunar Orbit Insertion (LOI) manoeuvre precisely injected the Chandrayaan-2 in a defined orbit in a perfect way," ISRO chief K Sivan told reporters at the agency's headquarters in Bangalore.

This was among the trickiest of the manoeuvres of the Chandrayaan-2 mission, ISRO officials told broadcaster NDTV, explaining that spacecraft's approach velocity and altitude had to be precise and even a small error could have killed the mission.

The 3.8-tonne Chandrayaan-2, which covered a distance of 384,000 kilometres from Earth to the Moon, comprises an orbiter, lander and rover.

The lander and rover are expected to touch down on an unexplored part of the south pole region on September 7, the ISRO said.

Chandrayaan-2 - which means "moon vehicle" in Sanskrit - was launched from the Sriharikota spaceport in southern India on July 22 on a locally-built rocket.

If India succeeds, it will become the fourth country to achieve a soft landing on the moon after the United States, the former Soviet Union and China.

Chandrayaan-2 is the country's second lunar mission. The first mission, Chandrayaan-1, launched in 2008 and orbited the moon but did not land.

chandrayaan-2 india indian space research organisation

Top Stories

    Trucking industry celebrates life of one its great drivers

    premium_icon Trucking industry celebrates life of one its great drivers

    News Anything from driving trucks carrying 30m poles to Northern Rivers flying around speedway tracks or fast rock 'n' roll numbers Lloyd Khan did it in style.

    Clarence MP tells Barnaby Joyce to stick to own turf

    premium_icon Clarence MP tells Barnaby Joyce to stick to own turf

    Politics Anti-abortion robocalls prompt Gulaptis to speak out

    One injured in two crashes on Pacific Highway

    premium_icon One injured in two crashes on Pacific Highway

    News Emergency services respond to two separate incidents

    Driver dies in Tweed crash while delivering pizza

    premium_icon Driver dies in Tweed crash while delivering pizza

    News "We will be providing support to our team members and loved ones."