Indie's grandmother's 'dark days made brighter'

AN APPEAL has been launched to brighten the hospital room and spirit of Indie Armstrong's grandmother.

Sandy Bampton, 57, has been moved to Sunshine Coast University Hospital more than a month after her granddaughter Indie was killed when struck by a car in a shopping centre carpark in Nambour.

A lot of Mrs Bampton's time in Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital was spent in an induced coma.

The Facebook page Sandy Bampton Encouragement Page, set up in the days after the tragedy, revealed at the weekend that Ms Bampton had been moved to the university hospital.

It announced that doctors were happy with her progress and she was recovering well, but the demands of treatment meant "she gets tired after a long day".

Mrs Brampton's supporters said the wider community had helped her remain positive despite multiple surgeries and facing an extended stay in hospital.

"She is slowly getting through all your wonderful and heart-warming comments and it makes her dark days just that little bit brighter."

Her supporters are calling on people to send cards, drawings, paintings and artworks that will be used to "brighten up her hospital room and her spirit".

"We will put them up in her room for her to look at and remember that people are still out there thinking of her and sending their support."

All items can be posted to 35 Old Coach Way, Ninderry, 4561.