Indigenous art prize a real family affair

SPECIAL WIN: Clarence Valley Indigenous Art Award winner Stacie Fraser with daughter Nahri Randall in front of her work. Simon Hughes

AN ILUKA artist has overcome a last-minute rush to take out the Clarence Valley Indigenous Art Award.

Stacie Fraser received the award at Grafton Regional Gallery on Saturday for her work Daughter of a Warrior but as she explained, it all came together in a hurry.

"It had been a long process trying to get it together but in the lead-up I realised the date was much sooner than I had originally thought,” she said.

"I thought I had an extra two weeks, but it came together in the end.”

The work depicted her daughter, Nahri, wearing a headdress of emu feathers.

Ms Fraser said she'd been carrying the idea around for a while and the family connection meant it held extra significance for her.

"I just started crying straight away, I was so overwhelmed with it all,” she said.

"It makes it that much more special having my daughter in it.”

The win was an achievement for the Bidjari woman who juggles her passion for art with raising kids and said it was the first time she had put her work forward for judging.

"I have been drawing forever and I have drawn for other people, but I have never entered a competition.”

Ms Fraser was encouraging to other artists thinking about entering a competition and said she was ready to give it another go next year.

"Definitely do it, it gets your work out there and it helps build your confidence up.

"I'll have a crack next year again and I'll plan it out a bit better and make sure I have the right date.

"Maybe next year I can do my son.”