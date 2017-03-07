30°
Indigenous focus for gallery artists

7th Mar 2017 10:10 AM
Willurai Kirkbright will be one of the artists in residence at the Grafton Regional Gallery.
TWO contemporary Aboriginal artists will be in residence at Grafton Regional Gallery later this year as part of the facility's indigenous art program for 2017.

Multi-disciplinary artist Willurai Kirkbright, will be there in July and weaver Kim Williams in October.

Gallery director Jude McBean said the work of Kirkbright and Williams was "incredibly interesting” and it would be wonderful to have them in Grafton working on their respective projects.

"Their stories, artistic practices and the cultural significance of their projects will be fantastic to watch unfold,” Ms McBean said.

Kirkbright's work draws on a range of influences. She practices across installation, video, performance and site-specific art forms. She has an extensive history of solo and group exhibitions, including her 2016 solo exhibition, Cinders and Sympathies, at First Draft Gallery and in 2016 Sixth Sense, curated by Djon Mundine, at the National Art School Gallery. Willurai is a Wiradjuri woman based in Katoomba, New South Wales.

While in Grafton, she will work on a project Susan Island and the histories of the island, including indigenous and environmental.

Kim Williams will be the artist-in-residence for October. She was born in Cherbourg and is a descendant of the Kullilli and Wakka Wakka clans of St George and Cherbourg. Kim works across a range of practices including sculpture, painting, printmaking, drawing and photography. For her residency, Williams will focus on her weaving practice, which has been handed down by her grandmother.

She hopes to connect with women and share with older and younger people the cultural significance of weaving.

Ms McBean said this year the gallery had a focus on indigenous art, with the touring exhibition Wild Australia, a curated exhibition Contemporary Identity, the biennial Clarence Valley Indigenous Art Award, as well as a major Aboriginal Cultural Day planned for November 2.

The Grafton Regional Gallery's artist in residence program is funded by Arts NSW.

