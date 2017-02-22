Indigenous mothers and babies to benefit from grant

ACCESS to health care services for indigenous Australians will improve across the Clarence Valley after Federal Member for Page Kevin Hogan announced a grant of more than $1.5 million for the Bulgarr Ngaru Medical Aboriginal Corporation.

Mr Hogan said the new funding for child and maternal health programs and primary health care will help keep indigenous children health and ready to learn when they start school and ensure they are properly immunised.

"This is going to make a real difference to young families, it's about outreach services and better services in the Clarence for young families and especially for children but also wider to the Richmond Valley and further to the north,” he said.

"This is all about making life easier for mothers and children, there's going to be a lot of outreach programs and helping mothers cope with the different demands that they have and I congratulate the medical service on getting this grant.”

Bulgarr Ngaru Medical Aboriginal Corporation CEO Scott Monaghan said the grant was appreciated by the medical service and would help deliver improved health outcomes.

"The new direction grants will certainly make a difference towards hopefully pushing better services out to mothers and babies within the Clarence Valley, also in the Richmond Valley and into the Tweed,” he said.

"It's vital that these services are provided, and all these services will go towards closing the gap and making a difference in early childhood development, and it's certainly welcomed by communities across the Clarence Valley.”

The $1.5 million grant is for the Primary Health Care Services and New Directions: Mothers and Babies Services and under the Indigenous Australians' Health Program