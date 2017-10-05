Indigenous musicians' to shine with Tamworth scholarship

CALLING all Indigenous musicians from the Clarence Valley, the Country Music Association of Australia and Create NSW are offering two full scholarships for the CMAA Senior Academy of Country Music in Tamworth in January 2018.

To be eligible for one of the Create NSW Indigenous Senior Academy Scholarship, you must be an Indigenous singer/ songwriter or musician living in NSW.

The scholarships cover full accommodation, meals and tuition for the two weeks of January 6 to 19.

Performance opportunities include the mid-course concert, graduation concert and Official Opening Concert of the Tamworth Country Music Festival.

The program is the only two-week intensive course of its kind in the world. It is designed to give students an intensive grounding in the music business, and to give them the tools to kickstart or progress their musical careers.

CMAA Senior Academy of Country Music general manager Roger Corbett said they were looking forward to welcoming more than 20 students into the program.

"These scholarships are designed to increase Indigenous participation in the program from artists in NSW. We encourage all eligible artists to apply, even those who are past graduates of the academy are welcome."