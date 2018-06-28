Indigenous name excluded from sign

THE new bridge over the Sportsman Creek will be given the same name as it's predecessor.

Following community consultation, council received seven responses from the community, with three responses being in favour of the name 'Sportsman Creek Bridge'.

In the original officers recommendation, it was suggested that the indigenous name for Lawrence or The Elbow 'Ilbuuya' be included on the sign.

Cr Andrew Baker argued that there was no space for the local Aboriginal name for the town on the sign.

He added that from personal experience from living in Lawrence for a decade, he had never heard the town called that.

"I have not ever heard of any sentiment to call this anything else but Sportsman Creek but I have not heard of the other name," he said.

"It might well be (the name) but none of the locals seem to have heard it.

"If we are able to get it named both, we are doubling the size of the signage... it may well wipe out the side of the bridge."

Cr Greg Clancy argued that it's not impossible to have dual naming and that the indigenous name should be included.

"We've had a request from the local indigenous people, and I think we should accept that request," he said.

The council voted to not include the ingenious name on the sign for the bridge, but the suggestion was made it could be included on the sign for the town instead.