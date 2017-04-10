27°
News

Indigenous participation sought in highway upgrade

9th Apr 2017 9:30 AM
Craig Hoggett

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE project team for the Woolgoolga to Ballina section of the Pacific Hwy upgrade is encouraging Aboriginal participation as construction work across the project increases.

Federal Minister for Infrastructure and Transport Darren Chester said the information session to be held at Corindi Beach at the end of the month will highlight opportunities for Indigenous Australians and businesses to work with contractors to deliver the project.

"The overall Pacific Hwy upgrade between Port Macquarie and Ballina has roughly 10% Indigenous employment and we are looking to increase this participation for the Woolgoolga to Ballina section," Mr Chester said.

NSW Minister for Roads Melinda Pavey said it was important the local Aboriginal workforce had every opportunity to be involved in an infrastructure project of this size.

"Drivers only have to look outside their car window to see the extensive work to upgrade the highway but they might not see the efforts being made to ensure the local Aboriginal workforce was engaged," Mrs Pavey said.

NSW Minister for Aboriginal Affairs Sarah Mitchell said she was proud the government was building a workforce that reflected the diversity of the communities the Pacific Hwy passed through.

"The Pacific Hwy runs through the heart of regional New South Wales and while the government is building big infrastructure projects, it is also investing in the futures of both the local and Aboriginal communities along the highway's length," Mrs Mitchell said.

"A number of initiatives are already in place including implementing contracts with higher mandatory Indigenous participation, direct engagement of Indigenous companies to provide fit-out of contractor offices and using local Indigenous artists to design art for one of the project vehicles."

Federal Member for Page Kevin Hogan said information roadshows would be held along the upgrade route to encourage the best possible participation rate by the region's Aboriginal workers and businesses.

"All major work on the Woolgoolga to Ballina upgrade is expected to start by the middle of the year so this is a great time to find out how you can participate," Mr Hogan said.

"Providing clear information on pathways to access employment and business opportunities is an important part of the project's Aboriginal Participation Strategy.

"Whether it's one person looking to work on site or a business hoping to provide goods or services, members of the project team and contractors will be on hand to talk about the process for getting on board."

The information sessions will be held on Sunday, April 30 at the Yarrawarra Aboriginal Cultural Centre on Red Rock Rd at Corindi Beach.

To register attendance at a session phone 1800778900 (press 1). For more information on the project visit www.rms.nsw.gov.au/W2B.

Coffs Coast Advocate

Topics:  darren chester kevin hogan melinda pavey pacific highway pacific highway upgrade pacific hwy pacific hwy upgrade woolgoolga to ballina upgrade

Police pursuit end of the road for crime spree

Police pursuit end of the road for crime spree

MAN and woman arrested following an attempted carjacking on the Pacific Highway to face Grafton Local Court today on a string of charges.

  • News

  • 10th Apr 2017 8:03 AM

Investor snaps up second Grafton pub in six months

SUCCESSFUL OFFER: Walkers Marina Hotel in South Grafton is operating as a hotel with accommodation.

Successful offer made as interest in commercial investment rises

GALLERY: Dancers give their best at eisteddfod

Ella Butler of Coffs Harbour in the Novice Ballet (10yrs) performing at the Grafton Dance Eisteddfod on April 8, 2017.

Grafton Dance Eisteddfod begins

What lessons have we learnt from the Lismore floods?

UNDER WATER: Lismore streets and shops engulfed by the raging Wilsons River at the height of the flood.

Getting up to date data is a crucial start, expert says

Local Partners

Holiday beach patrols kick off

Swimmer urged to take care and listen to the advice of Lifeguards when swimming these school holidays.

Bringing art to the people of Grafton

Watercolour artist Amanda Hyatt's class at Fay Boyd's Art School class for the Plunge festival.

Artists and pupils plunge into art classes

9 Things To Do this weekend

Rachael Fear dances in the Open Classical Ballet Solo at the Grafton Eisteddfod

Youth music event, film festival and much more happening

Famous psychic to connect with South Club audience

Deb Webber

Star of Sensing Murder heads to Grafton tonight

Music comes from far and wide this weekend

Don't miss Canadian trio The East Pointers at Eatonsville Hall on Friday night.

The weather is fine so get out and enjoy some live music

Are we getting sick of Eddie McGuire?

CHANNEL 9’s makeover of its all-important news lead-in, Hot Seat, has failed to bridge the gap on Seven’s rival quiz show, The Chase Australia.

What's on the small screen this week

Anh Do returns in season two of the TV series Anh Do's Brush With Fame.

ANH Do picks up the paintbrush for season two of Brush With Fame.

10 of the most cringe-worthy celebrity endorsements

That time when Kendall Jenner ended oppression with a Pepsi.

Did Kendall Jenner just end oppression with a Pepsi? Nope

TV Insider: The Biggest Loser loses out

The Biggest Loser: Transformed trainers Libby Babet and Shannan Ponton.

What went wrong for this reality show?

Blood, Sweat and Beers head for Grafton

x

Original Aussie rockers join forces

Bringing art to the people of Grafton

Watercolour artist Amanda Hyatt's class at Fay Boyd's Art School class for the Plunge festival.

Artists and pupils plunge into art classes

Rage hits 30 years old: The clips they had to ban

International band Garbage cleared out an hour in their schedule to program Rage last year.

Everyone remembers the Rage intro and outro

As Easy As 1,2,3

5 Toona Place, Yamba 2464

House 3 2 2 Reduced to...

There is so much about this property that is sure to appeal. Not only is the price incredibly attractive for a home in a location as convenient as this, but the...

Ultimate Waterfront Living

25 Westringia Place, Yamba 2464

House 4 2 2 $939,000

Raine and Horne Yamba are proud to be the exclusive marketing agents for this absolute waterfront well cared for family home positioned in the highly sought after...

SALE IS IMMINENT

44 Martin Cresent, Junction Hill 2460

House 4 2 2 AUCTION

A home that has it all! This property package is every buyers dream; Low maintenance, tick. Spacious family home, tick. Location only minutes' drive from...

AUCTION 2ND MAY, 2017

131 ROGAN BRIDGE ROAD, Waterview Heights 2460

House 5 2 6 Auction

There is absolutely no denying that the Waterview Heights demand is higher than the supply. Like always though the property must be suitable to your personal...

Rural Bliss

179 Pinnacles Road, The Pinnacles 2460

House 3 2 6 $499,000

Located about 20 minutes from Grafton's CBD, this home is positioned on approximately 25 acres of partially cleared land and offers complete privacy by being set...

PRICED TO SELL - DON&#39;T HESITATE

7 KANGAROO CREEK ROAD, Coutts Crossing 2460

House 4 1 2 PRICE REDUCED...

A luscious and shady garden sets the tone for this beautiful retreat-like property and the same earthy feel continues throughout. Located on the edge of the...

Will You WIN This Prize?

234 Bacon Street, Grafton 2460

House 3 1 2 AUCTION

Situated on a fully fenced 537 square metre block, this three bedroom home is sure to impress first home buyers, investors and downsizer's alike. Low set with...

Inspection Worthy

25 Weiley Avenue, Grafton 2460

House 2 2 1 AUCTION

Location is key and this property does not disappoint in this important aspect! Located just minutes away from Grafton's CBD and local shops plus a small walk to...

AUCTION 2ND MAY, 2017

7 Cedar Street, Grafton 2460

House 3 2 2 AUCTION

The old saying Location, Location, Location will forever ring true and this is clearly a massive feature point when you consider investing in Cedar Street. A small...

Renovators, This Is It

120 Bent Street, South Grafton 2460

House 3 3 2 AUCTION

Just a few short blocks away from local schools and the South Grafton Shopping Centre, 120 Bent Street is hard to pass up. This two storey clad on brick home is...

RBA warns on dipping into skinny housing loans

HEATED MARKET: The Reserve Bank is worried by the amount of debt Australians are prepared to take on when investing in the property market.

RBA chief warns on interest-only housing loans

FOR SALE: Sunshine Coast resort fit for royalty

LUXURIOUS SALE : Expressions of interest to buy the 361-room Novotel Twin Waters Resort are open until May 11.

Expressions of interest will be open until May 11

Toowoomba pub sold to 'larger-than-life character'

BIG SALE: Harristown's Stock Exchange Hotel has sold to a well-known hotelier.

A pub in Toowoomba has officially sold to a well-known hotelier

FOR SALE: Unique house goes on the market

FROM THE LAND: All of the materials which created this unique Pillar Valley home were taken from the property.

Clarence Valley home built entirely from materials on the property

You could have these spectacular views

Craigmore in Yamba goes up for auction

180 degree views of paradise from this apartment

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!