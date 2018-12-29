Indigenous religious leader jailed for sex crimes

GUILTY: Prominent activist Graeme Mundine has been jailed for historic sex crimes against children.

A FORMER Clarence Valley man, who has become a prominent voice for indigenous people in the Catholic Church, has been convicted of sex crimes against children in the 1980s, media outlets have reported.

Bundjalung man Graeme Mundine, 58, faced three charges of assault, an act of indecency and four charges of indecent assault to a party under 16 when he appeared in Campbelltown District Court on December 12.

The offences occurred in a four-and-a-half-year period while Mundine was a Marist Brothers dorm master and teacher at St Gregory's College in Sydney in the 1980s.

Mundine's brother - a businessman and former chairman of the Abbott government's Indigenous Advisory Council - Warren Mundine told NITV the news of his brother's crimes came as a shock and "raises a lot of questions”.

"I first learnt about it through a group text last Friday and I've been devastated,” he told NITV News.

"The whole family is shocked and angry. We condemn any and all forms of sexual abuse.

"Personally, I keep thinking about the pain and suffering of the victims over all these years.”

A newspaper report said the former teacher was supported in court by his wife and two brothers.

Mundine was sentenced to three years in prison with an 18-month non-parole period for offences relating to five male victims.

The Wollondilly Advertiser reported Judge O'Brien said Mundine had "besmirched the reputation of the religious order and the men who followed in his footsteps”.

"These are serious offences which occurred over a four-and-a-half-year period,” he said.

"This was a serious breach of trust and abuse of power.

"The offender took advantage of the naivety and vulnerability of the victims.

"Disturbingly, the events occurred when the victim was seeking guidance or support and was instead met with sexual abuse.

"The victim impact statements were both powerful and moving.

"There is no doubt these events have had a significant affect on their lives.”

The judge acknowledged Mundine's work as an indigenous leader in the years after the assaults took place and that he had not reoffended in the past 34 years.

However, he said a custodial sentence was the only appropriate punishment for these crimes.

Mundine was convicted of similar crimes against male students at another Catholic boarding school at Paigewood in 1988.

Background reports said Mundine, from Baryugil, was the youngest of 11 children and was himself educated as a child by the Marist Brothers.

After leaving school, he joined the brotherhood and went on to teach at a number of schools and engage in wider youth work.

In the 1990s, Mundine became the inaugural chair and executive officer of the National Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Catholic Council. He also co-authored the Catholic Church's response to the 1997 Bringing Them Home Report on the Stolen Generations.

He became the head of the National Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Ecumenical Commission within the National Council of Churches in Australia and was the executive officer of the Aboriginal Catholic Ministry in the Archdiocese of Sydney.