ROYALS NOT THERE: Protesters target wrong venue

NEARLY 100 people are protesting out the front of the Palazzo Versace, where they believe Prince Charles and Camilla are staying.

More than a dozen police are standing nearby keeping a close eye on the indigenous rights activists.

Ironically, the Royals did not stay at the Versace during their Gold Coast stay, which wraps up today.

Dale Ruska told the Gold Coast Bulletin they were here to peacefully protest the Games.

"We're not promoting any violence, we are here to peacefully protest the Games," he said.

"We understand this accommodation is housing the fake royals and other international diplomats.

"Prince Charles needs to take our message to his mummy."

He said police had been very edgy with the protesters.

"They've been very edgy, which is putting us on edge as well.

"There are a considerable amount of resources being used here as well, to just look at this peaceful protest.

"We're not terrorists."

Mr Ruska called on other indigenous people to join them.

"All aboriginal people should join us.

"Come and help us get the message across."

It comes just days after demonstrators held up the Queen's Baton relay in the final hours before it was delivered to Prince Charles during the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony.

Some demonstrators attempted to storm the gates of the ceremony but were apprehended by police.