READY: Jason Snyders at the new indoor go-karting track which is due to open in Mackay today.
Indoor go-kart track to launch in Mackay today

Rainee Shepperson
14th Dec 2018 7:00 AM
CHRISTMAS holidays are in full motion with the grand opening of Mackay's first indoor go-karting track.

After months of preparation, Sidetrax Mackay is opening its doors to the public and patrons can expect an adrenalin-filled ride.

Owners Piet and Alta Snyders are excited to see their hard work come to fruition.

"As soon as we got council approval to build the track it has been go, go, go," Mr Snyders said.

"A lot of hard work has been put in to get the track ready for Christmas."

Mrs Snyders said family and friends pitched in to help.

"We've had up to 30 people helping out over the last couple of months," she said.

"We are all very excited to open the doors and give something new and exciting to Mackay. We are focusing on teenagers and young adults because there is not a lot of activities available for that age group."

Mr Synders said his team made sure the track met Australian safety standards and was affordable for families.

"Our prices are lower than tracks in other cities and our track is nice and wide so it gives people plenty of room to pass each other," he said.

"Each round of racing will go for 10 minutes, which is plenty of time for people to get in quite a few laps."

Although Mr Snyders wanted everyone to have fun, he urged people to remember safety precautions.

"Racers must wear enclosed shoes and be at least 1.4m tall," he said.

Sidetrax Mackay is located at 275 Nebo Rd and is due to open at 8.30am today.

