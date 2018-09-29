Industry boss vows support for Grafton

ABOVE: Greyhound Racing NSW CEO Tony Mestrov, greyhound trainer Chris Riordan with Fabrique and Grafton greyhound trainer Manny Antonelli with Bokarm Dean, John Corrigan and Ladbrokes COO Brad Smyth.

ABOVE: Greyhound Racing NSW CEO Tony Mestrov, greyhound trainer Chris Riordan with Fabrique and Grafton greyhound trainer Manny Antonelli with Bokarm Dean, John Corrigan and Ladbrokes COO Brad Smyth. Matthew Elkerton

GREYHOUNDS: Following a successful regional final of the Ladbrokes and Greyhound Racing NSW Million Dollar Chase, GRNSW chief executive officer Tony Mestrov has pledged his support to the Clarence region.

Mestrov was on hand for the regional final, which was won by Queensland raider Fabrique for trainer Chris Riordan, and said it was regional centres like Grafton that kept the industry alive and kicking.

"I am more than happy to get out and support the club, the team here, led by John Corrigan and Wayne Turner, do a fantastic job for the greyhound racing industry,” Mestrov said.

"We want to keep supporting this area because it is so important to what we do.

"We are a regional industry, and that is one of the big reasons behind the Million Dollar Chase, to show our support to the regional trainers.”

It is one of the big reasons Mestrov was cheering locally-trained Bokarm Dean down the home straight on Monday night as he booked a trip to the series semi-finals with a second-placed finish.

It was a big moment for Grafton trainer John Antonelli, which Mestrov hoped would resonate across the industry.

"The interstate dogs are strong, both in Queensland and Victoria, but it was good to see a local bloke in John Antonelli get a chance to go to Sydney for the finals with Bokarm Dean,” Mestrov said.

"It gives a regional dog a massive opportunity to win $1million and change his life.”

While the series is still only halfway completed, Mestrov heralded it as a success, but admitted the Greyhound Racing NSW hierarchy were already looking at ways to improve it for next year.

"This is an annual event, that is for sure. We have worked closely with the government and the team at Ladbrokes, and even if they aren't willing to continue their support this will go ahead next year regardless,” he said.

"But I am sure they will get behind it again because it has been such a success.

"The thing that has really hit me the most is getting out to the regional centres and seeing the smiles on the faces of the participants. They know the industry is back on track, and we are moving forward.”