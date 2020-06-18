Industry conference draws major projects to counter downturn

Based solely on procurement opportunities, the Connecting Industry Conference will feature some of the largest resource and construction projects in the state.

The resource and construction industry continues to dominate Queensland's economy during COVID-19 with the announcement of the Connecting Industry Conference featuring over $15 billion of projects presenting their procurement opportunities online.

For the first time ever, multimillion-dollar projects from North to South Queensland have come together to present their projects to Queensland's resource and construction supply chain in one place where attendees don't leave the office.

Presented by Resource Industry Media, the Connecting Industry Conference is designed to assist the resource and construction sector on the latest project information while social distancing restrictions are in place.

Commonwealth Government's Inland Rail Project (Qld/NSW border to Acacia Ridge),

Australian Future Energy's Gladstone Energy and Ammonia Project,

Acciona Energy's MacIntyre Windfarm Project,

Queensland Government's Cross River Rail Project,

Adani Australia's Carmichael Mine and Rail Project, and

Forest Wind Holdings Forest Wind Farm.

"The conference is intended to open up new business opportunities and assist in developing business relationships during this crucial time of social distancing," Mr Moran said.

A spokesperson for the Inland Rail said the project will supply stimulus to regional communities right now as we rebuild the national economy following the COVID-19 Pandemic and post-construction it will influence the way we move freight for decades to come.

"Benefits will be seen and felt by everyday Australians from the 16,000 jobs created during the peak of construction through to the more efficient movement of goods to the shelves of businesses right across the country," the spokesperson said.

The Connecting Industry Conference will be held on Thursday, August 13 from 9 am to 1 pm facilitated across Zoom video conferencing in Webinar and Meeting style formats networking opportunities.

