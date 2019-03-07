Industry going nuts in the Clarence

RIGHT: Australian Macadamia Society CEO Jolyon Burnett at the first industry event to be held at Chatsworth Island.

RIGHT: Australian Macadamia Society CEO Jolyon Burnett at the first industry event to be held at Chatsworth Island. Adam Hourigan

AS 35 farmers gathered at Chatsworth Island this week, it marked what could become a new lifeblood for the local agricultural industry.

The meeting was hosted by the Australian Macadamia Society, and marked the first held in the area as the local macadamia industry grows.

"Many of the growers here are new to the industry, and have just planted trees or have trees that are a couple of years old,” CEO of the Australian Macadamia Society Jolyon Burnett said.

Mr Burnett said that while the area only produced a couple of thousand of the 53,000 tonnes being produced across the nation, currently split between the Northern Rivers regions around Alstonville and in North Queensland, trends indicated it could be on the rise.

"I think if we see a continuation of the level of planting we've seen here recently, it's possible that the Richmond and Clarence Valley could become some of the biggest production areas without any trouble,” he said.

With topics on the day about marketing the product to new regions, as well as technical advice on new strains and other techniques, Mr Burnett said there was a change in the local landscape.

"I think growers are looking at something that is perhaps more sustainable in the long term... and it's certainly driven by returns per hectare, and our returns are currently higher than most other horticultural crops,” he said.

"But we're also a value added product, and macadamias are available in seven aisles of the supermarket, in everything from ice cream, chocolate, snack bars, breakfast cereals, bakery and more recently in beauty products like face creams and shampoos.”

Mr Burnett said that the macadamia industry was not trying to push out the cane industry in local areas, and said that it was still a valuable and important part of the landscape.

"We're not actively encouraging people to switch, but if growers come to us we'll certainly provide them with the information about macadamias.”

He said that recent advances in grafting and other growing techniques had lessened the time in producing crops and increased yields, something that had been a turn off for many early adopters.

"And for those people who are about to plant now, they have the ability to put those new varieties in the ground now.”