Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FUTURE LUNCH
FUTURE LUNCH
Business

Industry slams Tourism Minister’s tweet

by Chris Calcino
31st Jul 2019 9:39 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Far North's slumping visitation numbers will take centre stage when Queensland Parliament's week of estimate hearings tackles tourism today.

Opposition tourism spokesman David Crisafulli is expected to pepper the State Government with questions about the state of the industry in Cairns and surrounds.

He pulled up Tourism Minister Kate Jones after she tweeted "Tourism is booming in Queensland - particularly on the Sunshine Coast" in response to an article about record visitation to that region.

"Businesses in Cairns are hanging on by their fingernails and to hear the minister say tourism is booming must be ashes in their mouths," he said.

"The industry needs a leader, not a cheerleader.

"Things are tough in the tourism sector in most parts of Queensland, and Cairns is doing it tough."

Ms Jones said she understood recent months had been difficult for Cairns.

"However, David Crisafulli should know that tourists are now spending $650 million more in Cairns compared to when he was a minister in the Newman Government," she said.

More Stories

kate jones social media tourism industry tourism minister tweet

Top Stories

    FUTURE CV: Is South Grafton the Newtown of the Clarence?

    premium_icon FUTURE CV: Is South Grafton the Newtown of the Clarence?

    News IT IS getting interesting over here. It's a little more quirky and a little artsy. South Grafton is developing its own style which is a little different.

    Have your say on the renaming of the Pacific Highway

    premium_icon Have your say on the renaming of the Pacific Highway

    News Consultations are open for renaming the old alignment

    VOTE: Search is on for Valley's favourite kids hairdresser

    premium_icon VOTE: Search is on for Valley's favourite kids hairdresser

    Community Where is your favourite place to take your little ones?

    YOUR SAY: There's plenty to do, if you look for it

    premium_icon YOUR SAY: There's plenty to do, if you look for it

    Opinion Our reader's ideas for young adults to meet peers, find friends

    • 31st Jul 2019 10:00 AM