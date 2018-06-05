Infamous pothole back again

ON THE SURFACE: The infamous pothole that keeps reappearing near McAuley Catholic College.

ON THE SURFACE: The infamous pothole that keeps reappearing near McAuley Catholic College. Ebony Stansfield

IT'S A bumpy ride near McAuley Catholic College and BP Tornik with an infamous pothole well known to locals back again.

A couple of months ago a member of the public told The Daily Examiner about a pothole that had been there for almost a year and a half, describing it as something that could almost swallow up a whole car.

He said with so many school buses using the section of road it was a matter of safety for it to be fixed.

Clarence Valley Council then repaired the pothole, with the driver noting after it was fixed with a 'bit of dirt'. But, he didn't think it would last.

With heavy vehicles from the adjacent truck stop as well as school buses continuing to use the area, the pot hole has re-appeared.

A parent, Scott McGrath, said he has seen the pothole come and go during his years of taking his daughters to McAuley Catholic College.

He said the reason he raised the issue was because he worried for the safety of the young P platers on motorbikes riding the 'posty' bikes to school.

"Bikes come tearing up to it, stop and go across,” he said.

He said a permanent solution to fix the pothole was needed as the school wasn't going anywhere. He said because of the pothole, trucks and school buses need to quickly slow down when coming around the corner and are forced to nearly stop to go over it.

In some areas the pothole is several centimetres deep, and as it is spanned in almost width of the whole road it was almost impossible to dodge when driving on the road.