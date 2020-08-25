Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A major police investigation is underway after a one-year-old boy was rushed to hospital in a critical condition.
A major police investigation is underway after a one-year-old boy was rushed to hospital in a critical condition.
Crime

Infant in critical condition as crime scene declared

by Elise Williams
25th Aug 2020 7:11 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A major police investigation is underway at a South Brisbane apartment complex after a one-year-old boy was rushed to hospital in a critical condition Monday afternoon.

Police on Tuesday declared a crime scene at the River Plaza Apartments in South Brisbane.

A police spokesman told The Courier-Mail on Monday the incident remained under investigation.

"A crime scene was established after a one-year-old boy was taken to the Queensland Children's Hospital at 2pm yesterday. The matter was referred to police by hospital staff," the spokesman said.

Originally published as Infant in critical condition, crime scene declared

child abuse crime police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        The 'coward who hid behind powerful guns'

        The 'coward who hid behind powerful guns'

        Crime Christchurch mass killer Brenton Tarrant has been confronted by relatives of his 51 victims, being called a “coward who hid behind powerful guns”.

        76 recommendations to better prepare for bushfires

        Premium Content 76 recommendations to better prepare for bushfires

        News THE NSW Government has said it will adopt the 76 recommendations in the NSW...

        Hodder harnesses Fleur gelding to lead NRRRA premiership

        Premium Content Hodder harnesses Fleur gelding to lead NRRRA premiership

        Horses Grafton connection pays dividends as jockey comes quick out the gates for 2020/21...

        Police issue 120 defects and infringements in traffic blitz

        Premium Content Police issue 120 defects and infringements in traffic blitz

        Crime Three vehicles were immediately removed from the road