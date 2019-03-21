Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Paramedics were called to the scene of a serious crash involving an infant at about 5pm. Picture: File photo
Paramedics were called to the scene of a serious crash involving an infant at about 5pm. Picture: File photo
News

Infant critical after being struck at servo

by Elise Williams
21st Mar 2019 7:08 PM

A YOUNG child is believed to be fighting for life after being struck by a vehicle north of Brisbane.

Authorities said an infant was struck by a vehicle in Burpengary about 5pm. Emergency Services said the incident took place "at an address off the Bruce Highway".

It's believed it occurred at BP Caboolture North, located on the Bruce Highway just north of Burpengary.

Paramedics were still at the scene about 5.30pm.

The infant was believed to be in a critical condition after sustaining serious injuries.

It is the second serious crash within hours in the state's southeast, after an elderly woman died after her mobility scooter collided with a car on the Sunshine Coast.

editors picks road safety

Top Stories

    Commuter delays at Lawrence to be a thing of the past

    premium_icon Commuter delays at Lawrence to be a thing of the past

    News AFTER some motorists faced delays of more than an hour recently, the return of the 24-car ferry is set to ease traffic conditions

    • 21st Mar 2019 5:46 PM
    Grafton trainer rubbed out of greyhound racing

    premium_icon Grafton trainer rubbed out of greyhound racing

    Greyhounds WINNING greyhound tested positive to methamphetamine.

    • 21st Mar 2019 6:00 PM
    Hospital redevelopment funding questioned by candidate

    premium_icon Hospital redevelopment funding questioned by candidate

    Politics Grafton Hospital redevelopment queried ahead of election

    • 21st Mar 2019 5:58 PM
    Hogan throws support behind AFLW star

    premium_icon Hogan throws support behind AFLW star

    AFL FEDERAL member says we need to be positive about women in sport.