Paul Marsh scrapes a bit of honey straight from the bee hive.Photo: Emily Smith
Environment

Infected hive ground zero unclear

Madura Mccormack
by
8th May 2018 9:56 AM

BEEKEEPERS are still working to pinpoint the source of a deadly bacterial bee disease found in a hive in West Mackay. CQ Beekeepers Association president Paul Marsh told The Daily Mercury the infected beekeeper was unlikely to be the source of the first detection of American Foulbrood disease in the city, believing, "There's another hive in West Mackay that's got it and we need to find it."

The infected hive, one of nine owned by the bee keeper, has been incinerated. A sample from another of his hives will be sent to Biosecurity Queensland today. Mr Marsh is hoping the test comes back negative so the club can hone in on other possible sources.

The disease was detected for the first time in Mackay last month, after a spate of cases in Moranbah and Eton last year.

