Influencers’ shock find in clothes haul

Instagram influencers Riley Hemson and Jasmine Hand this week decided to put budget fashion brand Boohoo to the test, trying on the same items of clothing.

Instagram influencers Riley Hemson and Jasmine Hand this week decided to put budget fashion brand Boohoo to the test, trying on the same items of clothing.

Finding the perfect outfit can be hard enough, but finding something that suits both you and your best friend is even more difficult.

Instagram influencers Riley Hemson and Jasmine Hand this week decided to put budget fashion brand Boohoo to the test, trying on the same items of clothing.

Ms Hemson is a size 18 while Ms Hand is an 8, with the two women showcasing the results in a video posted to Youtube.

RELATED: James Weir: The hot new ugly trends we can't deal with

Ms Hemson said the body shirt didn’t give her enough support.

BLACK BODYSUIT

For their first look both tried on a black lace body shirt, with Ms Hand wearing a lace trim satin body shirt for $34 in a size eight.

Ms Hemson wore a similar version from the curve range in a size 18 for $21.50, however, there were subtle differences between the two items.

Ms Hand's body shirt was satin, while Ms Hemson's version was a more stretchy swimwear-like material.

Ms Hemson wasn't a fan of her version as it didn't have an underwire and she claimed it made her breasts look "saggy as".

"I haven't got much support," she added.

RELATED: Kmart fans are going wild for a pair of $10 skin-tight bike shorts

Both could wear this white body shirt without a bra.

WHITE BODYSUIT AND JEANS

The next look they both tried on was a white strapless body suit which both Ms Hemson and Ms Hand agreed was a winner.

Wearing a size 16 and eight, both were able to wear the body suit without a bra, pairing it with high-waisted jeans.

"This is cute, I feel like this suits both of our body types even though they're so different," Ms Hemson said.

RELATED: Sideflank is the extreme take on 'naked' dresses celebrities love

This was a winner for both of them.

BIKE SHORTS AND WHITE CROP TOP

Next was a look chosen by Ms Hemson that suited both women to a tee.

They each wore a white fitted crop top for $9.50, with Ms Hemson's a size 14 and Ms Hand's a size 8.

Ms Hemson wore a pair of $12 high-waisted bike shorts in a size 18 which were made of a thicker "stretchy crepe" like material.

Meanwhile Ms Hand wore size eight bike shorts that cost $7 but were made of a much thinner material.

"They are a tiny bit see-through," Ms Hand complained.

This outfit “didn’t look right”.

BIKE SHORTS AND ACID WASH T-SHIRT

There was only one look that divided the BFFs - an acid wash grey T-shirt. Ms Hand's was a size 10 and cost $7, while Ms Hemson's size 16 version was a slightly different style for $12.

Ms Hemson wasn't a fan of the look when they paired it with bike shorts, pointing out that it wasn't very flattering.

"Look at me, it's not right because the smallest part of me is my waist I need to accentuate it," she said.

Fortunately they came up with a solution, tying the T-shirt up around their waist, creating a cinched in look.

"I think it looks cuter," Ms Hand agreed.