Influential gathering celebrates Power 30 for 2018

THE Clarence Valley's most influential gathered at The Daily Examiner office yesterday to rub shoulders and celebrate the 2018 Power 30.

Among those recognised for helping to shape the future of our region, a common theme emerged of a desire to make a difference for the better.

"It's not something that we've set out to be but we definitely try the best we can to empower Aboriginal kids and youth in particular and to be the voice for people who don't feel like they can have a voice is special because we have big voices and we've got to use that," said Rachael Cavanagh, who along with Bianca Monaghan came in at 21 on the countdown.

"I think it's important for our kids to see people in those positions, this is still really unfamiliar territory for us as well but it's about seeing Aboriginal people in all levels of the community.

"To be recognised for grassroots stuff is great, we do it because we love sharing our culture and engaging with everybody across the community."

The Daily Examiner invited the people on their Power 30 list to a morning tea to recognise their achievement. Adam Hourigan

Number 30 on the list Desan Padayachee said he hoped to use his influence and lead by example to make the Clarence Valley the best it could be.

"Influencing by doing is fantastic, it's great for me, great for my family and great for everybody's families, so hopefully people see the little things, like if I walk past a piece of rubbish on the ground I'll pick it up becuase I want to put it in the bin and I want somebody to see me doing that," Mr Padayachee said.