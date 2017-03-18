WEATHER: Current warnings and road closures

Flood warnings:

Moderate Flood Warning for the Orara River

at Glenreagh and Coutts Crossing

Issued at 1:00 pm EDT on Saturday 18 March 2017

Flood Warning Number: 2

Up to 68 millimetres of rain has been recorded during the past 12 hours to 12:00 pm today over the Orara River Valley

Further rainfall is forecast for the next 24 hours. At this stage it is not possible to predict flood peaks because of uncertainty over how much more rain will fall.

Orara River:

Moderate flooding is predicted along the Orara River at Glenreagh and Coutts Crossing

The Orara River at Glenreagh Bridge (manual flood gauge) is expected to exceed the minor flood level (4.00 m) early Saturday afternoon. The river level may reach the moderate flood level (7.00 m) late Saturday evening.

The Orara River at Coutts Crossing is expected to exceed the minor flood level (5.00 m) Saturday afternoon. The river level may reach the moderate flood level (9.00 m) during Sunday.

Latest River Heights:

Location Height of River (m) Tendency Date/Time of Observation

Orara River at Karangi 3.76 Falling 12:00 PM SAT 18/03/17

Orara River at Glenreagh (Automatic Gauge) 4.82 Rising 12:00 PM SAT 18/03/17

Road closures:

LiveTraffic:

The Pacific Highway is closed in both directions between Grafton and Ballina due to flooding.

Motorists are currently being held at Ballina and Grafton.

The highway is expected to be closed until at least 11pm this evening.

Motorists already in the area are advised to exercise extreme caution, allow plenty of additional travel time and follow directions of emergency services and traffic crews, and never drive through floodwaters.

Alternatively, southbound motorists should consider using the New England Highway or stopping and resting at Ballina.

Traffic is heavy northbound through Woodburn on the Pacific Highway and is only accessible to local residents.

Northbound motorists and heavy vehicles are advised to use New England Highway from Hexham.

Motorists are also advised to avoid any non-essential travel through the area.

Summerland Way remains closed at Whiporie due to flooding about 5 kilometres north of Whiporie.

For the latest traffic information, visit www.livetraffic.com or call 132 701.

Closed

1. Cambridge Street (Closed)

Water over the road at the intersection of Rushforth Road.

2. McPhersons Crossing (Closed)

Water over road

4. Spring Street (Closed)

Spring Street near the Viaduct at McDonalds is currently closed water over road

5. Tyson Street, South Grafton (Closed)

Water over the road.

6. Vere Street South Grafton (Closed)

Water over the road - road closed

Caution

1. Eight Mile Lane at Sandy Crossing (Caution)

CAUTION - Water over road

2. Orara Way - various locations (Caution)

There are various locations which may have water over the road - motorists to use caution.

3. Orara Way at Lanitza (Caution)

Water over road

4. Rogans Bridge Road at Gerrymberrym Road (Caution)

Water over road

5. Tucabia-Tyndale Road (Caution)

Water over road - 10km from Pacific Highway

6. Wooli Road - Pillar Valley (Caution)

Water over road

Rushforth Road, South Grafton (Open)

Rushforth Road closed water over road in various locations