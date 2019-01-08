Barty’s Open warning: ‘I’m ready’

Ashleigh Barty says she will not be overawed by the nation’s hopes. Picture: Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

Ashleigh Barty says she will not be overawed by the nation’s hopes. Picture: Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

ASHLEIGH Barty has declared there is no reason she cannot win the Australian Open this year and says her showdown with world No.1 Simona Halep in Sydney on Wednesday will be the prefect preparation.

Barty beat Jelena Ostapenko 6-3 6-3 at Ken Rosewall Arena in her opening round Sydney International match on Tuesday, setting up a blockbuster against the world's best.

"I feel like I have played enough matches now, I'm ready (for the Australian Open), I feel pretty good on the court, there's certainly no better challenge than coming up against Simona right before a slam," Barty said.

"It's kind of the perfect opportunity for me to go out there and play freely and try a few different things and get ready as best that I can to try and win that match."

Ashleigh Barty on her way to defeating Jelena Ostapenko 6-3 6-3 at Ken Rosewall Arena. Picture: Craig Golding

Barty, ranked No.15 in the world, said it was not too soon to be dreaming of grand slam glory in Melbourne despite being aged just 22.

"I'm in the draw, so why not?" Barty said.

The Australian used her sliced backhand as a key weapon against Latvian Ostapenko.

Barty won five break points and sent down five aces in the straight sets win, but had a first-serve percentage of just 64 and said serving accuracy would be crucial against Halep.

Ashleigh Barty reacts after winning match point. Picture: Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

"I'm going to have to serve well - she's probably the best returner in the game," Barty said.

"No doubt I will have to serve well and try and construct my points very well.

"Using my forehand is obviously no secret. When I can get more forehands ... I feel like I'm in control of more points.

"But it's going to be an extremely physical match. Hopefully serve well, look for forehands, and see how it goes."

Ashleigh Barty drives from the back of the court against Jelena Ostapenko. Picture: Craig Golding

As the highest-ranked Australian player, male or female, heading to Melbourne, Barty says she will not be overawed by the nation's hopes.

"It takes some adjusting, it takes some getting used to," Barty said.

"But the last couple years I felt really comfortable. The support that I get in Australia is amazing, and in Melbourne is kind of the next level, as well.

"It's a hell of a way to start a year. Hopefully I can go out there and play well. I expect myself to prepare and do everything right so I can go out and perform my best for myself, my team, and the Australian public."