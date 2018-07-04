Menu
Matthew Ebden has produced a massive upset to defeat 10th seed David Goffin. Pic: Getty
Tennis and Racquet Sports

Giant-killer Ebden destroys 10th seed

by Darren Walton
4th Jul 2018 8:20 AM

BIG-talking Matt Ebden isn't finished yet after backing up his word with a giant-killing win over Wimbledon 10th seed David Goffin.

Ebden stormed into second round with a 6-4 6-3 6-4 triumph over the world No.9, just months after the Belgian almost single-handedly destroyed Australia's Davis Cup dreams in Brussels.

Enjoying a career-ranking of No.51 in the world, the West Australian had hoped to continue his stellar grass-court run to assume Goffin's prime slot in the draw.

And he delivered on one of the sport's biggest stages.

"Of course I believed I could win, expected to win, did win," Ebden said after breaking Goffin once in each set.

"I couldn't ask for much more. It was pretty routine, went according to plan. "It was pretty comfortable in the end. I kind of expected that in a way." The 30-year-old's supreme confidence comes from a breakout season and a rare injury-free run.

"Of course he's a top-10 player and seed, but I spoke with my coach after and I kind of expected this," Ebden said.

 

Matthew Ebden plays a forehand in his first-round victory over David Goffin. Pic: Getty
Matthew Ebden plays a forehand in his first-round victory over David Goffin. Pic: Getty

 

"The final of this tournament is next Sunday - this is just the first round. I don't want to sound cocky or anything like that, far from it - I'm more than experienced enough to know that you can lose to anybody if you're not there.

"But at the same time I have confidence with how I'm playing the last year at least ... I've always known and shown I've had that level at times over the years.

"So it's not a surprise to me the kinds of guys I can beat often." The 30-year-old plays French qualifier Stephane Robert next with a huge opportunity to venture to the second week of a grand slam for the first time. He's not taking the veteran lightly.

"Absolutely not," Ebden said.

"I know he's older - mid to late 30s - but he came last year and won a Challenger out of the blue, just rocked up and chopped everyone. "He's really talented."

 

