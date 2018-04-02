Roar boast: no one in the finals will want to play us

Thomas Kristensen says the Roar can cause big problems if they make the finals.

THOMAS Kristensen believes Brisbane Roar can create history by becoming the first team from outside the top two to win the A-League grand final.

Following three successive losses from rounds 14 to 16, the Roar have hit back, acquiring 19 points from their following nine A-League matches to have moved into the top six with two weeks of the regular season remaining.

Scalps in that nine-game period have included already crowned premiers Sydney FC and perennial heavyweights Melbourne Victory, both away from home, and finals-bound Adelaide United.

While the Roar's performances in their past two matches against the competition's worst two teams -­ Wellington Phoenix and Central Coast Mariners -­ have been average, the Roar picked up four from six points to displace Western Sydney Wanderers from the top six.

The Roar -­ 1-0 weekend winners over the Mariners ­- can cement a finals berth for an eighth successive year by beating the seventh-placed Wanderers at ANZ Stadium on Saturday night.

When the teams met at the same venue in December, Brisbane won 2-0.

"We will be a team that other teams wouldn't want to meet in the finals," Danish midfield enforcer Kristensen said.

"If you make the top six, you've deserved it, and if you don't, you've not deserved it. It's a 27-game season, so you can't say you were unlucky if you don't make it."

Since the start of the A-League in 2005, only teams that finished first or second in the regular season have gone on to win the grand final, regardless of whether it has been a top-four or top-six finals series.

"It's only one and two that normally go and win it (the grand final), but one year has to be the first where a team ranked lower is going to do it," Kristensen said.

"At the the moment I'm just worried about making the top six ­then we'll take it from there.

Massimo Maccarone has been in great form for the Roar.

"The most important thing is the feeling inside the squad now that we can go anywhere and get something out of the game. I didn't feel we had that in the first half of the season."

"Teams now worry a little bit about how we play. At the start of the season it was a must-win game for teams playing us because we were not in the best shape but now I think we can compete against anyone."