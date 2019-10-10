Information line reopens amid growing bushfire threat

WITH the bushfire emergency in Northern NSW increasing, the inquiry centre has reopened.

The Public Information and Inquiry Centre will reopen at 8am today to assist members of the public in relation to bush fire information for the Northern Rivers.

The telephone number to call is 1800 227 228.

Residents who live in the impacted areas are also being encouraged to visit the Register.Find.Reunite website at https://register.redcross.org.au and to select 'Northern NSW Bushfires' to register their current location.

Police are also reminding people to delay all non-essential travel in fire affected areas to assist emergency services and to avoid dangers such as damaged powerlines and the possibility of asbestos in fire-damaged properties.

Monitor emergency websites and your regular media news source for updated advice and warnings.