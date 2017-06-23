22°
ASK A VET: Q&A session for concerned dog owners

Caitlan Charles
| 23rd Jun 2017 10:00 AM
Q&A: Veronica Balsamello from You Love 'Em, We Scrub 'Em with Dr Louisa Poutsma and veterinary assistant Francisco Bravo from Mobile Vet.
Q&A: Veronica Balsamello from You Love 'Em, We Scrub 'Em with Dr Louisa Poutsma and veterinary assistant Francisco Bravo from Mobile Vet. Caitlan Charles

WOULD you like to take your dog to work today but are too worried about their bad breath?

Today is Take Your Dog to Work Day, an initiative created by Pet Sitters International in 1999.

But for Veronica Balsamello from You Love 'Em, We Scrub 'Em and veterinary surgeon Louisa Poutsma, every day is take your dog to work day.

The pair have come together to run an information session for pet owners, "Ask the Vet".

"There are a lot of people out there that really don't know how to do the best for their dog and they have a lot of questions," Dr Poutsma said.

They came up with the idea after Ms Balsamello had customers asking her lots of questions on how to look after their dog.

"Veronica's issue is, 'I can answer a lot, but I'm not a vet'," Dr Poutsma said.

"So she asked me if I'd team up to do a community talk, and I'm over the moon."

Dr Poutsma will answer a lot of common questions about looking after your dog.

"(We want to know) what are your questions and how can we make life better for you and your dog," she said.

The information session will be split into two sections, first Dr Poutsma will give a seminar and then people will be able to ask questions.

While the session is focused on dogs, Dr Poustma said she will be able to answer burning questions about other pets if owners ask.

'Ask The Vet' is on Saturday, July 1 from 11am to 1pm at the Criterion Theatre. Cost is $10. To book please phone Veronica Balsamello on 0400 296 269. Morning tea will be provided.

