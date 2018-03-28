Ingenious pivots take centre stage in Redmen flashback

THE FIVE-EIGHTH, or fly-half for those in the northern hemisphere, directs the flow of the game. But he is usually found screaming out irrational orders at teammates to ruck so he doesn't have to.

They are the life-blood of the team blessed with skill, cunning and brilliant attacking flair. Five-eighths can break apart a a game when the moment calls for it.

They need to possess a spark of ingenuity and have the ability to cope under pressure.

We take a look at the best five-eighths to control the fields of Grafton.

JIM DOUGHERTY

A naturally gifted number 10 and all-round sportsman, Dougherty picked up more than his fair share of best and fairest points for the Club.

Dougherty played for the Redmen from 1978-81 and captained the first grade in 1979. Branded by his teammates as "Mr Reliable”, Dougherty was a brilliant cover-defender who relished running the ball at every opportunity.

PETER TONKIN

His father Arthur represented the Wallabies from 1947-1950.

They say, "The apple doesn't fall far from the tree”, and in Tonko's case nothing could be closer to the mark.

He excelled at rugby while playing for St Joseph's College in 1981 kicking a match-winning field goal from the sideline on fulltime to defeat Scots' College in the GPS final which is now part of "Joeys” folklore.

Silky hands, explosive pace off the mark and a brilliant rugby brain saw Tonkin represent Australian under-21s, NSW Country and NSW 'B's.

MICHAEL GILL

A Jack-of-all-trades, Gill could slot into fullback or inside centre, but his best position was five-eighth. Gill represented the State at schoolboy level, NSW Country as well as the Zone.

An elusive ball runner with deceptive pace, Gill would magically appear behind the opposition defence on his way to the tryline.

JASON LANDRIGAN

Calm under pressure and a skillful distributor of the ball, Landrigan was chief playmaker for the Redmen from 2005-2007 when Grafton dominated the competition.

Landrigan featured heavily in Grafton's 2006 grand final victory over Casino organising most of their attack.

VOTE ONLINE: Don't forget to head online to cast your vote on which of the finalists should be in the Final XV.