Man crushed to death by own car

A QUEENSLAND man has been tragically crushed to death in the backyard of his parent's home while working on his car.

The 46-year-old man was working on his Ford Falcon station wagon at a property on Danger Camp Rd on Monday afternoon when tragedy struck.

Ingham officer in charge Senior Sergeant Geoff Bormann said the man did not live at the address.

Emergency services were called to the Blackrock home about 4.35pm to reports the man had become pinned under the vehicle.

Townsville Police District Duty Officer senior sergeant Joe Matheson said the man had been lying under the vehicle, which was propped up on two steel ramps, when the car somehow rolled onto him.

Family members had tried to move the vehicle off the man but were unable to.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services personnel who arrived on scene in under 15 minutes used airbags to lift the station wagon but were too late.

He was declared dead at the scene.

It is understood the man was pinned by his torso under the front left tyre of the vehicle, causing him to asphyxiate.

It is unknown how long the man had been under the vehicle.

He was last seen working on the car by his father about 3pm.

The Ingham Criminal Investigation Branch and the Forensic Crash Unit will prepare a report for the coroner.

It is understood there are no suspicious circumstances and the incident is likely to be ruled a tragic accident.