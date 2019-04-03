Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Ingham's gluten free chicken schnitzels purchased from Woolworths stores in Victoria may contain gluten.
Ingham's gluten free chicken schnitzels purchased from Woolworths stores in Victoria may contain gluten.
News

Chicken schnitzels in Woolies recall

by Christine McGinn, AAP
3rd Apr 2019 5:11 PM

Ingham's gluten-free chicken schnitzels have been recalled from sale in Victoria amid concerns they contain gluten.

The 440-gram packs of chilled Ingham's gluten-free chicken schnitzel on sale at Woolworths were recalled on Wednesday by the company which feared that if eaten, consumers might suffer an allergic reaction.

Ingham's gluten free chicken schnitzels purchased from Woolworths stores in Victoria may contain gluten.
Ingham's gluten free chicken schnitzels purchased from Woolworths stores in Victoria may contain gluten.

"The recall is due to incorrect packaging (Southern Style Tenders were packaged incorrectly in gluten-free schnitzel labelled tray) which has resulted in the presence of undeclared allergen - gluten," the company said. "Consumers who have a gluten allergy or intolerance should not consume these products." The suspect product has been on shelves since Friday and have a best-before date of April 8.

Buyers should return the product to the place of purchase for a full refund.

More Stories

editors picks product recall

Top Stories

    MP says more action needed to stop bus bullies

    premium_icon MP says more action needed to stop bus bullies

    News 'Some responsibility needs to be taken by the children, and their parents, that are behaving badly'

    Sand dunes get $100000 face lift

    premium_icon Sand dunes get $100000 face lift

    News Dunes on the Clarence Valley coast undergo treatment

    No need for permanent NZ massacre reminder

    premium_icon No need for permanent NZ massacre reminder

    Opinion It is clear there is not consensus support for a memorial

    New email trick is super useful

    New email trick is super useful

    Technology Google’s e-mail service Gmail has turned 15