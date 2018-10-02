‘Inglis must go as Roos skipper’: Test selector Daley

Greg Inglis may lose his Australian captaincy and Test jersey after being charged with drink driving and speeding.

AUSTRALIAN Test selector Laurie Daley says Greg Inglis needs to relinquish the Kangaroos captaincy after being nabbed drink driving and speeding just hours after being bestowed the honour.

Former Test skipper Daley said the South Sydney star had let the game down, claiming his position as leader of the national side was now untenable.

"I'm pretty sure Greg and Mal (coach Mal Meninga) will come to the decision that he needs to step down as captain of his country. He's let himself down. He's let the game down. And he'll pay a massive price for that," Daley said on the Big Sports Breakfast.

Inglis was charged with mid-range drink driving and speeding on Monday afternoon while returning to Sydney from the Koori Knockout in Dubbo.

Meninga has made a point to improve the culture of the Kangaroos to make it rugby league's highest honour since taking over as Australia coach.

Although the NRL, Meninga and South Sydney are yet to publicly address the charges, Inglis is expected to learn of his punishment today.

Second-rower Josh Papalii has previously been stood down from the Test team after pleading guilty in court for drink driving, and if Inglis pays the same price, Australia are likely to look to Blues and Roosters skipper Boyd Cordner to take over as captain.