Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A vet clinic team has performed intricate surgery on the leg of a kookaburra after it came off second best trying to steal some dog food.
A vet clinic team has performed intricate surgery on the leg of a kookaburra after it came off second best trying to steal some dog food.
Pets & Animals

Injured ‘crook-aburra’ saved by vets after dog attack

by Grace Mason
6th Jun 2020 7:16 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A BRAZEN kookaburra which tried to steal food from a dog in a Cairns resident's backyard and came off second best is being nursed back to health by a local vet clinic who performed intricate surgery to save its leg.

The bird, who staff at Balaclava Veterinary Clinic have christened "crook-aburra", was brought into the clinic by a wildlife carer on Thursday with a badly broken lower limb.

Crooky the Kookaburra had his leg damaged in a dog attack. PICTURE: BRENDAN RADKE
Crooky the Kookaburra had his leg damaged in a dog attack. PICTURE: BRENDAN RADKE

But believing it could be saved, they decided to operate and after a night of R&R at the home of Dr Aki Matsui it is on the mend.

"The leg will not go perfectly back to normal, but it will probably be OK to go back to the wild," he said.

"It's got a little pin in it at the moment.

Thanks for fixing me, now let me outta here. PICTURE: BRENDAN RADKE
Thanks for fixing me, now let me outta here. PICTURE: BRENDAN RADKE

"It will probably need to be kept in captivity for the next two months but then it should go back to the wild."

Dr Matsui said after leaving the clinic the bird will be looked after by wildlife carers before being released.

He said while the clinic often cared for wallabies through their association with the Agile Wallaby Project, they rarely treated kookaburras.

Originally published as Injured 'crook-aburra' saved by Cairns vets after dog attack

dog attack editors picks wildlife

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Protest by all means, but don’t stop there

        premium_icon Protest by all means, but don’t stop there

        Opinion The behaviour that lead to the US riots is happening in Australia, we just choose not to see it

        Aussies want regions to lead economic recovery

        premium_icon Aussies want regions to lead economic recovery

        News Has coronavirus got city-folk finally thinking about developing the Clarence...

        Shock reason why Rex has cancelled Grafton route

        premium_icon Shock reason why Rex has cancelled Grafton route

        Council News Grafton airport has no airline after Regional Express cancelled the service via a...

        Man sentenced for pouring petrol on ex-partner’s home

        premium_icon Man sentenced for pouring petrol on ex-partner’s home

        News A MAN who poured petrol over the wall of the house where his partner and children...