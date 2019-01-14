Menu
Big appeal from Heat's James Pattinson. Picture. Phil Hillyard
Cricket

Injured Pattinson still aiming for Ashes

by Russell Gould
14th Jan 2019 9:35 AM
Injured fast bowler James Pattinson won't bowl for three weeks but hopes to push his Ashes claims in the second half of the Sheffield Shield season with Victoria.

Pattinson suffered a side-strain playing for the Brisbane Heat last Thursday and is expected to miss the rest of the Big Bash season but said it could have been worse.

The Victorian quick, who played the last of his 17 Tests in 2016, has a horrid history with injury and was forced to have spinal fusion surgery in November, 2017.

He played his first Shield game in 20 months for Victoria last November, and had played five games for the Heat in the BBL before breaking down.

But Pattinson, now 28, said it was only a minor setback and he hoped it would not derail his push to be part of the five-test Ashes series which begins in August in England.

 

James Pattinson is still hopeful of playing the Ashes. Picture: Phil Hillyard
"I'll have a few weeks off and start bowling again in three weeks and depending on where (the Heat) are in the tournament I'll see if I can slide back in if we make the finals," Pattinson said.

"But I'll look to play some Shield cricket after this. It's not great news, but not the worst.

"When I've been out of cricket for a long period of time it's hard to get back in. Hopefully I can get back after this little setback and get over to England."

Several pundits, including Test great Shane Warne, have called Pattinson a must-pick, if he's fit, for Australia's Ashes campaign.

