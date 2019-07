A MINER seriously injured in a fall at Collinsville Coal Mine remains in Townsville Hospital recovering from his injuries.

But the miner's health has improved in the past few days, with a spokesman for Townsville Hospital confirming his condition had improved from serious to stable.

The man in his 50s suffered serious back and pelvic injuries when he fell about 20 metres in the coal washery area of the Glencore owned mine.