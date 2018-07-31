Injuries add to Lower Clarence Magpies woes

RUGBY LEAGUE: A tough season for the Lower Clarence Magpies continued on Sunday when their first grade 70-10 loss against the Ballina Seagulls was compounded by three players, including one Under-18 young gun stepping up to help his club, suffering season-ending injuries.

Playing in their annual memorial game for Zane Purcell, Magpies vice-president John Elisaia said while the scorelines were against them in first grade, reserve grade and the Under 18s, there was plenty of heart on display at Yamba Sports Complex.

"To the credit of the boys, eight guys backed up from reserve grade and didn't want to come off until it was finished,” Elisaia said.

"It was a pretty emotional day as it always is for the Magpies. The guys that put their hand up to play U18s then reserve grade or first grade, guys like that are the guys that get it, they have the commitment and attitude to the team. They're the ones turning up to training and playing each week.”

In the reserve grade "Game for Zane” the team was led out of a guard of honour by Zane's younger siblings Jimmy and Peter, and Elisaia said while the 12-58 loss disappointed the players, the fight shown honoured Zane.

However the game was soured by a season-ending injury to U18s player Jacob Warburton, who suffered a broken arm and dislocated wrist, and required surgery on the injury yesterday.

TJ Kapeen and Matty Lee also succumbed to serious injury, while Lachlan Barnes injured his ankle but is expected to be fit for the U18s in time for the finals.

With two games left in the season, Elisaia said the Magpies senior team would look to finish the season with their heads held high.

"We've got to fulfil our commitments as a senior squad so the U18s and league tag can finish the season, they've done a lot to help and have showed the way for the club this year,” he said.

The Magpies did have reason to celebrate, with their league tag team taking a hard- fought 16-10 win.