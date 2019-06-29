Injuries force a Rebels reshuffle in Orara clash

OUT OF ACTION: Rebels captain Luke Welch will be one of the South Grafton's missing men against the Orara Valley Axemen tomorrow.

RUGBY LEAGUE: The South Grafton Rebels will return to McKittrick Park tomorrow to face the Orara Valley Axemen with a slightly different look after having key men ruled out through injury.

The Rebels will go in to the clash without big man Joe Rigg, star five-eighth Grant Brown and club captain Luke Welch and will turn to young up-and-comers tomorrow.

Rigg will spend time out after an injury last weekend, while Welch is yet to find out how long he will be on the sidelines after fracturing his eye socket two weeks ago.

"We've definitely got a few injuries to deal with,” Welch said.

"We had Joey (Rigg) stretchered off the field last game and Grant (Brown) is away overseas to go along with my injury so we've got a bit to figure out,” Welch said.

"We're under a bit of an injury cloud but I believe we've got the depth to get the job done.”

The absence of key men will provide an opportunity for younger member of the squad to have a run.

"We could possibly see Mikey Rigg from the under 18s on the starters' list this week,. He had a good go off the bench last game,” he said.

"It'll be good to see him get a bit more experience in the top grade for such a young fella.

"There'll be a bit of a reshuffle with Grant (Brown) away, Hugh Stanley will come into five-eighth and Tim Rigg will go into the centres.”

"It will be a different sort of game but we won't be disadvantaged in any way.”

Welch struggled as he took a spectators view of the humbling by league leading Coffs Harbour Comets last Sunday.

"It was very different, very frustrating on the sidelines not being able to help or put my footprint on the game,” he said.

"The boys are mostly disappointed in our individual performances. It was a very achievable win. Even though we lost by 14 points we really could have won it.

"They're supposed to be the benchmark this year and being the ladder leaders it was really tough coming away with that scoreline when we could have really put a statement to our name.

"It was pretty simple, they capitalised on our mistakes.

"We gave them a swing in momentum and they took it and ran away with the game.”

Orara will be in high spirits after a long-awaited win over Macksville last weekend.

"I think we will have to be wary after they got up last weekend,” Welch said.

"The Sea Eagles aren't an easy side to beat so it's certainly going to be an 80-minute test.”