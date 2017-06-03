Injuries test depth of Ghosts forwards

STALWART: Ghosts 150-game veteran Ben McLennan will miss out on the clash at Nambucca Heads this weekend due to a broken hand.

RUGBY LEAGUE: Grafton Ghosts will be missing a big chunk of their middle third as the Group 2 first grade ladder leaders hit the restart button ahead of the second half of the season.

Ghosts will be missing key big men Ben McLennan and Brett Wicks who have been rubbed out of tomorrow's away trip to Nambucca Heads Roosters through injury.

The forward pack pair join Dylan Collett and winger Cody Hartmann in the Ghosts casualty ward, as the side's depth is truly tested for the first time this season.

McLennan, who sustained a broken hand in last week's shut-out of Orara Valley, said his omission just gave a chance for another forward to stand up for the side.

"I probably could have just strapped it up and run out there this weekend, but with the Long Weekend bye next week it was just easier to sit out and get three weeks to heal it,” he said.

"Riley (Law) has been our best player in the last couple of weeks and he now gets a chance in the starting side at lock which is well deserved.”

The Ghosts were thrown another curve ball this week with fullback Mitch Lollback missing training due to work commitments in Lismore.

But the form fullback of the competition said it would not cause too many dramas and that it was business as usual against the Roosters.

"It isn't the most ideal preparation for a big game but we will manage,” he said. "This will be just another game where we focus on doing the simple stuff right.”

Leader Danny Wicks moves to the front row to cover brother Brett while Ghosts veteran Tim Tilse comes on to the bench as the fresh reserve.

GHOSTS TEAM

1. Mitch Lollback; 2. Mitch Gorman; 3 Carlton Elliott; 4. Khan Williams; 5. Dan Lollback; 6. Clint Greenshields; 7. Jake Frame; 8. Danny Wicks c/c; 9. Todd Cameron; 10.Adam Slater; 11. Joel Moss; 12. Matt Muller; 13. Riley Law; 14. Tim Tilse

GAME DAY

Nambucca Heads Roosters v Grafton Ghosts at Coronation Park, Sunday at 2.45pm