Steve Smith has been ruled out of the rest of the CPL season with an abdominal injury.
Cricket

Injury ends Smith’s CPL campaign

by Jacob Kuriype
3rd Sep 2018 10:55 AM

STEVE Smith's Caribbean Premier League tournament is over after suffering an abdominal injury.

Smith was omitted from the Barbados Tridents XI against the St Lucia Stars, with captain Jason Holder declaring his campaign over, while coach Robin Singh said he was heading home with a "slight tear."

"He's pulled an abdominal muscle so he's out for the rest of the tournament," Holder said at the toss.

"He had a slight tear and he had to go back, so it's a really unfortunate situation," Singh said.

The Tridents went on to lose the match against the Stars by six wickets, with David Warner (42 off 45 not out) seeing the team home with 15 balls to spare.

The Tridents sit last on the ladder but are a mathematical chance of making the finals if they can win their final two games. It would still require fourth-placed St Kitts and Nevis to lose its final two matches, one of which is against the Tridents.

Smith was pencilled in to play for Sutherland in the first game of the Sydney Grade competition on September 22 and it remains to be seen if he will be fit for the clash. He scored 185 runs at 26.42 in the CPL and chipped in with three wickets.

