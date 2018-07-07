Menu
Ghosts second-rower Matt Muller is one player who is rated a 50-50 chance of taking the field at Macksville today.
Rugby League

Injury-hit Ghosts might turn to junior ranks

7th Jul 2018 12:00 AM
RUGBY LEAGUE: Grafton Ghosts captain-coach Danny Wicks has been dealt a troubling hand this week ahead of the side's long away trip to the Macksville Sea Eagles.

What shapes as an important clash for the Ghosts, with a win shoring up the Group 2 first grade minor premiership, might also prove an opportunity to blood more future first grade players with the side ravaged by injury.

Grafton will be without winger Carson Galloway who has enjoyed a career resurgence in the top grade this season, while several key players remain a 50-50 chance of playing.

Included in that list is forward pack leader Ben McLennan who is battling an injured back, Daniel Lavender (arm) and unsung hero Matt Muller who copped a heavy knock against Orara Valley Axemen last weekend.

It has been a tough week on the training paddock for the Ghosts, who have had a disrupted approach to their road trip to Allen Gillett Oval today.

"It is bloody frustrating, it has just been one of those seasons,” club president Joe Kinnane said.

"Luckily the blokes who were there on Thursday night trained the house down, so that is some sort of good sign,” Kinnane said.

Grafton last met Macksville a fortnight ago, when the Ghosts celebrated McLennan's club-history-making match with a clinical 68-6 performance at Frank McGuren Field.

Despite that result, Kinnane said the side would not take its opponents lightly today.

"Past results count for nothing in rugby league,” he said.

"At the end of the day they are a tough defensive side, and they are hard to beat on home soil.

"They have beaten top sides like Orara Valley and Sawtell at home this season so we won't be taking them lightly.”

With a host of injuries, Kinnane said the club would likely turn to its burgeoning junior ranks including Under-18s stars Ben Liyou, Jacob Ryan and Adam Kleindeinst.

"We have got great back-up in our juniors, which I guess is the one saving grace,” he said.

