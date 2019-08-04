Menu
TIGHT GAME: South Grafton Rebels take on Coffs Harbour Comets at McKittrick Park on Saturday.
Rugby League

Injury toll and the Comets too tough

4th Aug 2019 6:18 PM
LADIES LEAGUE TAG: The Coffs Harbour Comets end the South Grafton Rebels ladies league tag title defence in emphatic fashion with a 32-12 win in the minor semi-final at McKittrick Park.

The Rebels trailed the Comets 10-6 at half time, with Tanisha Martin scoring the Rebels try.

Alinta Carpenter converted, making it game on when the second half started.

But the Comets' speed started to take its toll on the Rebels who began to miss tags.

The Comets piled on four tries while putting on relentless pressure in defence.

Leading 32-6, the Rebels dug deep and put together some passes. With just two minutes left they were rewarded with a fine try to Carmel Walker, converted by Jozee Adamson.

coffs harbour comets ladies league tag south grafton rebels
Grafton Daily Examiner

