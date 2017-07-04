Injury toll mounts as Rebels bounce back to winners' circle

STILL SORE: Nick McGrady faces a nervous wait as the condition of his shoulder after the Orara Valley Axemen clash.

RUGBY LEAGUE: South Grafton Rebels' injury woes could potentially worsen as halfback Nick McGrady endures a nervous wait for medical advice on a hurt shoulder.

McGrady came off midway through the second half as the Rebels returned to the winner's circle against Orara Valley Axemen at Coramba Sports Ground.

McGrady's shoulder was driven into the turf in an alleged spear tackle which resulted in the crafty half missing the end of South Grafton's 40-28 win.

"The league safe guys were not too sure exactly what I had done to the shoulder but I still took no further part in the game," McGrady said yesterday.

"It still feels pretty sore today, I am pretty nervous. I just hope it is nothing too serious that keeps me out for weeks."

South Grafton were without prop Xavier Sullivan and enigmatic five-eighth Hugh Stanley for the clash at Orara after the pair picked up injuries in the Battle of the River local derby last weekend.

It was a loss felt early on by the Rebels, who despite scoring the first try found themselves behind on the scoreboard at the break.

"We were good for the first 10 minutes, but then we really slackened off in defence and they managed to run in two quick tries," McGrady said.

"We just talked about toughening it up at halftime, we did that and just held them out in the second half."

It was a try bonanza in the second half for the reigning premiers, who ran in 30 points after the main break.

A lot of the work was happening down the left edge with Grant Brown scoring a double for the afternoon.

While he has enjoyed the switch to halfback midway through the season, McGrady admitted he was willing to give up the jersey when Stanley returned.

"It has been good, I enjoy getting to run the ball more," he said. "But I am happy to jump back into the centres when Hughie's back."