Injury update on Ghosts forward after sickening head clash

RUGBY LEAGUE: Grafton Ghosts forward Riley Law has been cleared of any serious injury after a sickening head clash brought the Group 2 local derby to a premature end on Sunday.

Law was left unconscious on the McKittrick Park surface after accidentally coming into contact with South Grafton Rebels captain Grant Stevens.

>> RELATED STORY: Ghosts emerge on top in brutal derby showdown

Paramedics rushed the former Orange CYMS star to Grafton Base Hospital for precautionary scans before he was released that night.

A relieved Grafton Ghosts president Joe Kinnane said the forward was already downplaying the injury which brought the game to a close four minutes from full time.

"It is all good, he is home now,” Kinnane told The Daily Examiner yesterday. "He said all he has is a bit of a sore head today.”

Grant Stevens came away from the Group 2 local derby with a nasty cut above his eye. Eddie Debono/Facebook

Law thanked teammates and club officials for making sure he got medical attention quickly after the incident.

"It is good to be involved with a real good club with real good people,” he said.

Stevens emerged from the incident with a nasty gash above his left eye which required 12 stitches.

Rebels five-eighth Hughie Stanley also faces a nervous wait as scans are expected to reveal the full damage of an ankle injury which forced him from the field early in the second half.

Stanley is in doubt for the Rebels away trip to Orara Valley Axemen this week.

Rebels interchange prop Jordan Walker will also be in doubt for the Axemen clash after leaving the field in reserve grade with a suspected dislocated shoulder.