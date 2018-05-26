Menu
ON A ROLL: Grant Brown has made a strong return to the Magpies' fold in recent weeks.
Rugby League

INJURY WOE: Magpies bank on their back row

Matthew Elkerton
by
26th May 2018 12:01 AM
RUGBY LEAGUE: Lower Clarence Magpies will look to their experienced back row to pick up the extra slack as injuries have forced the club to blood an untested middle three.

Lachlan Barnes will take over the dummy-half role from the unavailable Nathan Essex, while injuries to prop pairing Ryan Binge and Dalton Shaw has opened the door for young guns Kyah Hurrell and Lachlan Major to get a start.

While the inexperience may hurt the Magpies in the middle third of the field, it will be up to back-rowers Dan Randall and Grant Brown to negate it.

Alex McMillan will return to boost the Magpies' chances as they prepare to host Murwillumbah Mustangs at Yamba League Field tomorrow.

"Losing Binge and Dalton out of our side, we were always going to find the going tough, I just don't know how tough it is going to be,” he said.

"Kyah has been playing plenty of reserve grade this season and adds another big body into the side, and Lachy Major is just finding his way back into the grind.

"They are both more than capable of doing the job for us.”

But after they clinched back-to-back wins for the first time since 2013, McMillan admitted the side was riding a wave of momentum into the clash.

The Magpies reserves are also coming off back-to-back wins and will be confident.

GAME DAY: Lower Clarence Magpies v Mur'bah Mustangs at Yamba League Field. Four grades from 11am.

