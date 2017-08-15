Inner Wheel club keeps on giving to community

HAPPY: Cancer liaison nurse with Grafton Oncology Unit Sue Webb (second from left) receives a cheque for $500 from (l-r) Inner Wheel president Alison Banks, treasurer Roslyn Wood, club convenor Kay Power.

THEY may boast just 19 members, but the women of the Inner Wheel Club of Grafton are making their difference in the local community.

The group gathered at the Grafton Base Hospital oncology ward yesterday to present one of their annual donations, giving $500 for the unit.

"The money we raise comes from general fundraising and also raffles from within the group,” treasurer Roslyn Wood said.

"We also have have a mah jong group who make a small donation.”

The service group also donated $500 to the Westpac Rescue Helicopter and Ms Wood said the group made donations to local groups very year.

"We've donated before to oncology to support their wig library, and over the years we've given $2000 to the helicopter,” Ms Wood said.

"We decided to give to oncology because it's a good thing to do. Everyone you talk to seems to have been touched by cancer, and we'd like them to put the money towards something for the people here.”

The oncology ward said that the donations stay within the local unit, and were put towards vital equipment for people receiving treatment.