26°
News

Inner Wheel club keeps on giving to community

15th Aug 2017 10:00 AM
HAPPY: Cancer liaison nurse with Grafton Oncology Unit Sue Webb (second from left) receives a cheque for $500 from (l-r) Inner Wheel president Alison Banks, treasurer Roslyn Wood, club convenor Kay Power.
HAPPY: Cancer liaison nurse with Grafton Oncology Unit Sue Webb (second from left) receives a cheque for $500 from (l-r) Inner Wheel president Alison Banks, treasurer Roslyn Wood, club convenor Kay Power. Adam Hourigan Photography

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THEY may boast just 19 members, but the women of the Inner Wheel Club of Grafton are making their difference in the local community.

The group gathered at the Grafton Base Hospital oncology ward yesterday to present one of their annual donations, giving $500 for the unit.

"The money we raise comes from general fundraising and also raffles from within the group,” treasurer Roslyn Wood said.

"We also have have a mah jong group who make a small donation.”

The service group also donated $500 to the Westpac Rescue Helicopter and Ms Wood said the group made donations to local groups very year.

"We've donated before to oncology to support their wig library, and over the years we've given $2000 to the helicopter,” Ms Wood said.

"We decided to give to oncology because it's a good thing to do. Everyone you talk to seems to have been touched by cancer, and we'd like them to put the money towards something for the people here.”

The oncology ward said that the donations stay within the local unit, and were put towards vital equipment for people receiving treatment.

Grafton Daily Examiner
Drug driver's story flimsy: Magistrate

Drug driver's story flimsy: Magistrate

WHILE Santa was out delivering the last of his presents on Christmas Day, police at Clarenza were pulling over a driver under the influence of methamphetamines.

Owners toast fifth birthday of cafe

SUCCESS: The crew at Toast Espresso get ready to celebrate their fifth birthday.

Toast Espresso brings up five years of good vibes

Superheros fight for a good time at the Jungle Gym

Alana Gordon's Superhero Kid's Party was a huge success at the Jungle Gym.

Kids dress up, and the Flash visits Grafton

5 things coming up at council

No Caption

Youth management programs and the Grafton Regional Gallery

Local Partners

Turners Beach to get better toilets

Upgrade of facilities including roof replacement, new urinal, bench seating hooks and external showers.

Who's hiding in your family tree?

Joan McDonald gets into the online shopping lesson at the Savvy Seniors workshop held at the Grafton Regional Library.

Libraries offering family history tracing services

Jemma's bewitching voice

STAGE PRESENCE: Suzie Mathers and Jemma Rix in a scene from Wicked The Musical.

Wicked musical theatre star Jemma Rix has released her debut album.

The finance solution for Clarence Valley's poorest residents

GOOD BUSINESS: Director Dr Masum Isa and CEO of Grameen Australia Duncan Power with Bendigo Community Bank South Grafton director Karen Toms and chair Peter James.

Social business group provides beneficial alternative to welfare

This laughter yoga video will have you in fits of giggles

BEST MEDICINE: Karen Flannery is spreading happiness through laughter throughout Hervey Bay.

New members needed for a laughing good time

Ryan Reynolds ‘devastated’ by stuntwoman’s death

A FEMALE stunt driver working on the set of Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool 2 crashed a motorcycle and died in the actor’s home town of Vancouver.

Fifi Box: 'I was sexually assaulted by male celebrity'

"You could argue I’ve been sexually assaulted."

Survivor evictee leaves nothing behind

Mark Wales is the latest to exit Australian Survivor.

Former Australian Army special operations soldier out of Survivor.

Liz Cantor gives Elon Musk serve about running over snake

Elon Musk copped a serve after running over a snake

“He tried to say, ‘I didn’t see it,’ but I replied ‘Bullshit'

MOVIE REVIEW: Missing pieces in Notting Hill-style film

Diane Keaton and Brendan Gleeson in a scene from the movie Hampstead.

Something is not quite right in the romantic fantasy Hampstead.

Scene stealers so funny that they became movie stars

Zach Galifianakis, Melissa McCarthy and Steve Carell are three classic examples of scene stealers.

THE top-notch comedians who made the most of a meaty role.

REVEALED: Everything that just happened on Game of Thrones

Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen and Kit Harington as Jon Snow in a scene from season 7 episode 5 of Game of Thrones.

**Warning this story contains spoilers about today's new episode**

Fashionable Village Lifestyle

8 Coldstream Street, Ulmarra 2462

Commercial Beautifully located in the budding river hamlet of Ulmarra is this gorgeous ... $299,000

Beautifully located in the budding river hamlet of Ulmarra is this gorgeous property oozing of old world charm, 8 Coldstream Street presents endless opportunities...

Lawrence Land at Great Value

30 High Street, Lawrence 2460

Residential Land 0 0 $110,000

Here we are offering an elevated 977m2 lot with an outlook over rural land and a wetland sanctuary within the peaceful riverside village of Lawrence. This parcel...

Large Family Home

5 Celtic Circuit, Townsend 2463

House 5 2 2 $473,000

This single level home is located within the popular Columbus Estate at Townsend. Schools, shop, day care centre and park are all within a one kilometre radius...

High On The Hill

60 High Street, Lawrence 2460

House 3 1 2 $369,000

Located high on the hill, capturing views in almost every direction, in the picturesque rural riverfront village of Lawrence, midway between Maclean and Grafton is...

Great Sized Family Home with Amazing Views

27 Church Street, Maclean 2463

House 3 2 2 $370,000

A fantastic family home situated in Maclean with superb river and valley views. The home is set back on the allotment and gains privacy from the established...

Great Family Home With Pool And Shed

27 Havelock Street, Lawrence 2460

House 5 3 4 $460,000

With room for everyone, this family home on a 1,550m2 parcel in the Lawrence village is certain to impress the largest of families. Being offered for sale for the...

Charming Cottage Oozing Sophisticated Style

318 Oliver Street, Grafton 2460

House 3 1 2 $339,000

Perfectly positioned in the heart of Westlawn, living is easy in this gorgeous three bedroom home. Striking the perfect balance between sophisticated style and the...

Low Maintenance Grafton Townhouse

1/6 Woodward Street, Grafton 2460

Unit 3 2 1 $269,000

An affordable neatly presented property situated in a sought after area within walking distance to the CBD. This townhouse offers potential to enter the real...

Exciting New Land Release

Lots 6-13 Off Rosella Road, Gulmarrad 2463

Residential Land 0 0 From $164,000

Located in the picturesque and highly sought after rural residential growth area of Gulmarrad where fresh family living and laid-back lifestyle give you the happy...

Spacious family home with views

364 Bent Street, South Grafton 2460

House 4 2 2 $419,000

This Masterbuilt home has many features to offer a growing family. Why would you build when it is all here and established? Just move in, unpack and enjoy. A...

Developer tears up couple's contract for new home

Jade and Edward Roberts were stung by the sunset clause on the first day of their honeymoon.

The developer has the right to do this under the sunset clause

Reports of Ibrahim family connections to farm and food hub

John Ibrahimat Bluesfest 2012.

REPORTS circulate colourful Sydney family have investments on the NR

Stunning, heritage-listed Coast home going under the hammer

STUNNING: Buderim House, a stunning heritage-listed Queenslander estate, is going to auction.

Coast home that played host to royalty is set for auction

Internet king Kim Dotcom house-hunting

Kim Dotcom and his partner Elizabeth Donnelly have apparently been in Queenstown scoping out houses. Photo / Kim Dotcom

Dotcom tweeted pictures and video of himself and partner Elizabeth Donnelly