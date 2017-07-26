Innes shows style in South Korean surf

SURFING is not exactly the first thing that comes to mind when you think of South Korea, but as Yamba long boarder Kirra Innes found out, the Korean peninsula has waves and a burgeoning surf scene.

The 22-year-old has just returned from her first overseas trip - a ten day, all expenses paid trip to South Korea as a member of Australian surfboard brand, Keyo's surf team.

The team of four were invited to a surf festival on the east coast of South Korea, to demonstrate their retro style of surfing, called logging.

"With logging we walk the board, ride the nose, and use the whole board, not just the tail, and always (ride) with style,” Kirra said.

Unfortunately the surf was flat for the festival, but that didn't stop Kirra demonstrating her long boarding skills to the crowds.

"They ended up hiring a Malibu boat so we were surfing behind that on the wake which was bizarre, but fun,” she said.

The team then travelled south to Busan Beach where Kirra said they surfed a fun two-foot swell.

"They locals said it was the best waves they'd had all year,” she said.

Although she felt at home in South Korea, Kirra admitted there were some cultural experiences she would have rather avoided, including a soup her Korean hosts promised would be delicious.

"I had to try it so I did, and it was disgusting, it tasted like meaty water,” she said.

"There was that much fat in it I had to break it open with my spoon.”

Kirra later heard the soup was made from cow heads soaked in broth for a week.

The Keyo surf team have been invited back next year, when Kirra hoped to share the Korean surf experience with her boyfriend and water photographer, Michael Serjeant, also of Yamba.

Kirra's next surfing milestone will be the upcoming release of her first signature model Keyo longboard, a board she hoped would make it easier for female surfers to ride with 60s-inspired style.