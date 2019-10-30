Innovative way to get information out on community services

Finding out what community services are available in the Clarence Valley has got easier with an information market to be held on November 14.

PEOPLE will be surprised at the number of disability support services available in the Clarence Valley, says the organisers of a local services information market to be held here next month.

Clarence Valley Council's community project officer aged/disability Claudia Ollenburg said there was a lot of confusion in the Clarence about the services available to them.

"There's lots of services available in Coffs Harbour, Lismore and Casino, but in the Clarence people are not sure what's available for them,” Ms Ollenburg said.

She said the arrival of the NDIS had helped, but there were people who did not qualify for it, who still needed services.

"We want to bring NDIS providers as well as organisations that provide services outside the NDIS together,” she said.

She said it was the first time the organisation of service providers, the Clarence Area Disability Network, had been able to get so many providers under the one roof.

The Local Services Information Market will be held at the Grafton District Services Club on November 14 from 10am to noon.

Ms Ollenburg said she had already signed up 15 Clarence services for the market and was confident there would be up to 25 at the GDSC on November 14.

"There is a lot of out-of-network care needed so there's a real need for this event so people know what exactly is out there and what services are available,” she said.

"As well as NDIS operators we will have services for mental health, young people and other groups.”

Ms Ollenburg said the information market would use a "speed dating” format to make it more accessible for a wide range of people.

"Each of the services will have a two-minute slot for a presentation to show what they have to offer,” she said.

"They will also have information stalls scattered around the venue where people can speak to staff members about their needs.

"We hope this gives people the opportunity to see what's available quickly and then make a choice on what services suits them best and follow it up.”

She said getting the right help was vital for people caring for people with disabilities.

"Building community awareness of what is there for them will help so many people,” she said.

"Getting the right support as quickly as possible offers something that has a real impact on people's lives and the lives of their children.

"We know there is a real need to get this information out into the community about the number of services that are here for them.”