Peter Mitchell has renewed calls for the public to help find out what happened to his son Matthew on the dawn of the coronial inquest.
News

Inquest to probe suspicious death of Matthew Mitchell

david_barwell
by
20th Feb 2016 6:00 AM

AN INQUEST into the cause of the suspicious death of Matthew Mitchell will begin in Coffs Harbour on Monday as his family renews calls for the public to come forward with information.

Matthew Mitchell died in an intensive care unit in Sydney in September 2013 - five weeks after sustaining serious head injuries in an incident at Sandy Beach.

Almost two and half years later, mystery still surrounds how the 30-year-old came to be found lying unconscious on Graham Dr shortly after leaving a party at a nearby house.

An investigation by police has focused on the events surrounding the party where Matthew broke up a number of heated arguments, as people drank around a bonfire.

His father, Peter, said his family holds hopes next week's inquest will provide answers.

"He could have been hit by a car or a weapon... there are a few theories," he said.

"Not knowing what happened still effects me, Matt's mother, brother and sister. As time goes on you learn how to live with it.

"All the anger is gone and now it's about trying to find out what happened to Matt."

Both police and the family are determined someone knows what happened.

"If there is anyone out there who knows anything we would really appreciate the call because we do believe someone knows what happened," Peter said.

The inquest will be heard by Deputy State Coroner Magistrate Helen Barry.

