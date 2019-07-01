Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Murder victim Shandee Blackburn who died after an incident on Boddington Street in the early hours of Saturday morning. Photo Contributed
Murder victim Shandee Blackburn who died after an incident on Boddington Street in the early hours of Saturday morning. Photo Contributed Contributed
Crime

INQUEST: What happened to Shandee Blackburn?

Janessa Ekert
by
1st Jul 2019 8:50 AM | Updated: 8:53 AM

9am: AN INQUEST into the murder of Shandee Blackburn will begin this morning.

Shandee was a young, beautiful girl walking home from work - but she never made it.

The 23 year old was stabbed to death on Boddington St in the early hours of February 9, 2013.

For six and a half year her family have waited for the truth to be revealed.

More than 50 witnesses will be called during the course of the inquest.

Among the first witnesses called will be those who were the last to see Shandee.

The inquest, held by Coroner David O'Connell, will examine a number of issues including identifying the unsafe areas around Mackay.

Police guard a crime scene on Boddington Street, East Mackay, after Shandee Blackburn was murdered there in the early hours of Saturday morning.Photo Lee Constable / Daily Mercury
Police guard a crime scene on Boddington Street, East Mackay, after Shandee Blackburn was murdered there in the early hours of Saturday morning.Photo Lee Constable / Daily Mercury Lee Constable

It will examine when, where, how and why Shandee was killed- this information is a requirement for all coronial inquests.

The probe will also investigate whether electronic surveillance of high-risk areas should be increased and if employers operating late-night venues should provide transport for late-shift employees without access to secure transport.

Shandee Blackburn: City still scarred as probe begins

Family's push for justice after six years

More to come.

More Stories

inquest mackay crime murder shandee blackburn shandee inquest
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    FASHION STAKES: who wore black and gold best?

    premium_icon FASHION STAKES: who wore black and gold best?

    People and Places From the tiny tots to teenagers and the best dressed lady on course - all the winners and grinners from Westlawn Race Day

    BLACK AND GOLD: All the fashion from Westlawn Day

    premium_icon BLACK AND GOLD: All the fashion from Westlawn Day

    People and Places More than 100 outfits on show for the opening of the carnival.

    Vietnam honour for former South high student

    premium_icon Vietnam honour for former South high student

    Politics Ambassador to Vietnam given friendship order

    NEW TOP DOG: Comets pump Grafton Ghosts in statement win

    premium_icon NEW TOP DOG: Comets pump Grafton Ghosts in statement win

    News COFFS Harbour are now title favourites after their best game of 2019