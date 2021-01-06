Menu
Detectives from Coffs/Clarence Police District are investigating an incident that left a man with serious leg injuries last year. Picture: NCA Newswire / Gaye Gerard
Crime

Inquiries continue into serious incident at Nymboida

Jarrard Potter
6th Jan 2021 10:00 AM
Police are calling for public assistance into a serious incident last year at Nymboida.

An investigation by the Grafton detectives has been launched in relation to an incident which occurred on Sunday November 29 at James Cartmill Park, Armidale Rd that saw a male sustain significant leg injuries. A vehicle was also damaged at that location.

Police are seeking information from the public in identifying vehicles that were parked near the bridge at James Cartmill Park. Details of several vehicles that were at the location have been provided to Coffs/Clarence Police District however further information is still being sought.

Information can be provided to the Grafton Detectives Office on (02) 6642 0222 or via Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000.

Grafton Daily Examiner

